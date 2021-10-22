INDOCTRINATED - Why do people NOT see what's going on? New wonder pill to boost immune system

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Did TRUMP sign the executive order banning all trade from countries who supported the Election fraud or is that made up? ( Sounds like Charlie Ward/Q-Anon BS to me - The Prisoner )
Why is he continuing to allow people to die from these vaccines? Are we being fed perpetual Lies from both sides?
Two videos showing you the TRUTH ....one of them may be Misinformation but that's up to you to decide.
Source: Stew Peters
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2021/09/dr-zev-zelenko-exclusive-stew-peters-1-on-1-explosive-interview-exposes-covid-lies/
Source: CURE for Being Around the VACCINATED - SonOfEnos
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ek8GSwAywGb/
Mirrored - wil paranormal