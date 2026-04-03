BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Witness Who Handed Trump the Election Theft Receipts at Mar-a-Lago | Maria Zach
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
135 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 3 days ago

John Michael Chambers sits down with Maria Zach—a descendant of Colonel Timothy Matlack, who penned the Declaration of Independence—and one of the most consequential whistleblowers in the battle for election integrity.


Maria’s journey is extraordinary. On Christmas Eve 2020, at Mar-a-Lago, she slipped a thumb drive to President Trump containing evidence that the eighth largest defense contractor in the world—Leonardo—had used its satellites to steal the 2020 election. The document was propped against a wine glass at the president’s table. The next morning, Rudy Giuliani called. The investigation was on.


But the forces she was up against were ruthless. Maria was deplatformed, defunded, her driver’s license canceled, her credit score zeroed out, her JPMorgan Chase accounts closed. She was followed, threatened, and driven into hiding. Yet she never stopped.


Now, in 2026, she is the FBI’s 302 witness on the election theft—and she has just dropped her video testimony to the Italian court, revealing the full scope of the operation. In this interview, she details:


The Leonardo satellite operation and its ties to the Clinton Foundation, Serbia, and the $400 million peeled off the Iran cash pallets


Her meetings with Kash Patel and DNI Tulsi Gabbard—and why neither seemed to know the full story


The Good Governance Guarantee: a three-part program (constitutional audit, fiscal audit, and transparency) that she pitched to Elon Musk’s team—the blueprint for DOGE


The ongoing FBI investigation into election theft and her relentless pursuit of justice


The 72 countries whose elections were compromised, and why America must get it right first


Maria also addresses the recent presidential tweet that brought her work back into the national spotlight, the Trump administration’s lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase (which she supports), and the danger of midterm elections that could flip the House and put Hakeem Jeffries in the presidency.


This is not a story about politics. It is a story about one woman’s refusal to let her nation die. And she is far from finished.


We haven’t made it to 250. We have to go get it back.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive! ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
trumpdeclaration of independenceclinton foundationrudy giulianitulsi gabbardelon muskhakeem jeffriesjpmorgan chasejohn michael chamberselection integritydogemaria zachkash patel2020 election thefttimothy matlackleonardo satellites
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

Kevin Hughes
Trump Administration Proposes $1.5 Trillion Military Spending Increase for 2027

Trump Administration Proposes $1.5 Trillion Military Spending Increase for 2027

Garrison Vance
The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite&#8217;s accelerated agenda

The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite’s accelerated agenda

Patrick Lewis
Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Garrison Vance
A Weekend of Lies: The Truth Behind Trump&#8217;s &#8216;Pilot Rescue&#8217; and the Catastrophic Uranium Grab That Failed

A Weekend of Lies: The Truth Behind Trump’s ‘Pilot Rescue’ and the Catastrophic Uranium Grab That Failed

Mike Adams
Gullibility Is Stupidity: My Plea to Think for Yourself in an Age of Official Deception

Gullibility Is Stupidity: My Plea to Think for Yourself in an Age of Official Deception

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy