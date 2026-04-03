The Witness Who Handed Trump the Election Theft Receipts at Mar-a-Lago | Maria Zach

John Michael Chambers sits down with Maria Zach—a descendant of Colonel Timothy Matlack, who penned the Declaration of Independence—and one of the most consequential whistleblowers in the battle for election integrity.





Maria’s journey is extraordinary. On Christmas Eve 2020, at Mar-a-Lago, she slipped a thumb drive to President Trump containing evidence that the eighth largest defense contractor in the world—Leonardo—had used its satellites to steal the 2020 election. The document was propped against a wine glass at the president’s table. The next morning, Rudy Giuliani called. The investigation was on.





But the forces she was up against were ruthless. Maria was deplatformed, defunded, her driver’s license canceled, her credit score zeroed out, her JPMorgan Chase accounts closed. She was followed, threatened, and driven into hiding. Yet she never stopped.





Now, in 2026, she is the FBI’s 302 witness on the election theft—and she has just dropped her video testimony to the Italian court, revealing the full scope of the operation. In this interview, she details:





The Leonardo satellite operation and its ties to the Clinton Foundation, Serbia, and the $400 million peeled off the Iran cash pallets





Her meetings with Kash Patel and DNI Tulsi Gabbard—and why neither seemed to know the full story





The Good Governance Guarantee: a three-part program (constitutional audit, fiscal audit, and transparency) that she pitched to Elon Musk’s team—the blueprint for DOGE





The ongoing FBI investigation into election theft and her relentless pursuit of justice





The 72 countries whose elections were compromised, and why America must get it right first





Maria also addresses the recent presidential tweet that brought her work back into the national spotlight, the Trump administration’s lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase (which she supports), and the danger of midterm elections that could flip the House and put Hakeem Jeffries in the presidency.





This is not a story about politics. It is a story about one woman’s refusal to let her nation die. And she is far from finished.





We haven’t made it to 250. We have to go get it back.

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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.