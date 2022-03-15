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Dozens Killed By Ukrainian Cluster Bomb Attack On Center Donetsk - Extremely Graphic
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4757 views • March 15, 2022
Report by America Patrick Lancaster. U.S.-backed mass murderer neo-nazi Zelensky sicks his Ukrainian military once again on innocent civilians in Donetsk, Ukraine, targeting them with Cluster Bombs. Among the dead and injured were reported children as well.
May God please have mercy upon these poor defenseless people.
May God please have mercy upon these poor defenseless people.
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