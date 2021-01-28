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World Bigfoot Radio presents: The Beast of LBL ~ The REST of the Story!
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56 views • January 28, 2021
For this episode, we are joined by Jerry Cline who relates the Ghastly details of the blood-chilling massacre at LBL...AND what HAPPENED AFTERWARDS! WHO or WHAT committed these horrifying acts? Was the perpetrator ever brought to justice, or does the BEAST still roam the LBL? Watch to find out! Contact DUKE at [email protected] SWAG available at: Teespring.com/stores/world-bigfoot-central THIS SHOW IS VIEWER FUNDED! HELP to bring more shows to yourself and everyone else by funding the program at paypal.me/worldbigfootcentral and become a "Hero of the Realm" and Co-Producer of WBR!
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