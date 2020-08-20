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Full Show: President Trump Accuses Obama Of Treason At Rally In Arizona, As Republicans Have Big Primary Night
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19 views • August 20, 2020
The litany of fake news and Democrat hoaxes continue to be perpetuated against the American people at the behest of the Chinese Communists. President Trump goes live again today and during a press conference a reporter asks him about QAnon. Deanna Loraine is in studio to talk about mask mandates the madness of health officials suggesting glory holes and masks during sex. Goodyear makes claim on the banning of MAGA gear which only makes them looks worse as they cut a deal to start a development center in China. Owen Shroyer covers the latest breaking news. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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