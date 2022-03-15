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America, Inc.
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20 views • March 15, 2022
In light of BlackRock taking over the functions of the Federal Reserve (which itself took over the monetary functions of the U.S. Congress), America is in danger of corporations substituting themselves for departments of government. After all, should we have a "Coca Cola Branch of government" or a "Microsoft Branch of Government"? Should shell companies known as 'political parties' be usurping the Constitutional role of the electoral college? Who gave them legal permission to do so? What are the consequences of the "merger of state and corporate power"?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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