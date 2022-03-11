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The Rapture Story is MUCH BIGGER than we know
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83 views • March 11, 2022
The story of the 'man child' in Revelation 12, is the doorway that God has provided for us...one that we are meant to walk through...to find out more about our rapture. I hope you'll take a peek with me and see what is on the other side...and maybe even walk through the door...Watch!
Link to show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1T0hsKC4hhOTxAAuZO5ldM1FBWUaQbRdG/view?usp=sharing
Link to PDF Revelation in Chronological order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing
Link to show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1T0hsKC4hhOTxAAuZO5ldM1FBWUaQbRdG/view?usp=sharing
Link to PDF Revelation in Chronological order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing
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