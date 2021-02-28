Who is Satan do you know?

Many people are so afraid of Satan when you talk about him they shake or jump. I personally know of someone who ran to hide once when I just said his name. He is real but as a Child of the one living God we have full power over him! There is no reason to fear him. We are told in the bible on judgment day when the time comes for him to be bound and thrown in the Lake of fire we will say that is what caused us so much trouble? I think we will all laugh. It is the spirit of fear he sends out that is bigger than him! Once you see it is fear that you need to overcome then you are on your way to great freedom in Yesu/Jesus Christ!