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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-18-2021 The Unlicensed Use Of Midazolam To Murder The Elderly
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30 views • June 18, 2021
A couple weeks ago we spoke about the drug midazolam (link in show notes) and the amounts the NHS ordered and administered during the first 3 months of the scamdemic. Now we have some more information on this drug showing it is not even an approved drug. The quarantine hotels in the UK are literal gulags equipped with fenced off "exercise" areas. We have entered into the final leg on the road to serfdom.
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Article Links:
WtF Midazolam Episode:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vVf3wGAxnyWE/
https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/driver-passes-out-after-getting-covid-shot-narrowly-misses-hitting-2-people/2399644/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4655741/
https://off-guardian.org/2021/06/16/a-glimpse-inside-the-uks-quarantine-hotels/
https://hugotalks.com/
Thumbnail Link:
https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/proxy/Z5Bui6hPJPu_9vlBdGs3X1BqKzf7Eqae1EMERkPiMxksSTLNYZqYpV-8CCFWxMLpuNhvJf0uZpupnKYWuMBGvFC2obkFLwWPKOcMol6ff-3fHmJu2vYk8Ut9pNYDgrJJopQ
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
WtF Midazolam Episode:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vVf3wGAxnyWE/
https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/driver-passes-out-after-getting-covid-shot-narrowly-misses-hitting-2-people/2399644/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4655741/
https://off-guardian.org/2021/06/16/a-glimpse-inside-the-uks-quarantine-hotels/
https://hugotalks.com/
Thumbnail Link:
https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/proxy/Z5Bui6hPJPu_9vlBdGs3X1BqKzf7Eqae1EMERkPiMxksSTLNYZqYpV-8CCFWxMLpuNhvJf0uZpupnKYWuMBGvFC2obkFLwWPKOcMol6ff-3fHmJu2vYk8Ut9pNYDgrJJopQ
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