Revelation of Jesus Christ? Is My Father Pointing to the Midcontinent Rift & the Great Lakes Tectonic Zone?

Join me as I recount the strange revelatory journey with my Father of the last few days.



A note from today: my Father gave me Numbers 24:14 through Numbers 26 for my morning Scripture reading. The following verse jumped out at me:



"And the earth opened her mouth, and swallowed them up together with Korah, when that company died, what time the fire devoured two hundred and fifty men: and they became a sign." - Num. 26:10



Which in turn made me think of this verse:



"And the earth helped the woman, and the earth opened her mouth, and swallowed up the flood which the dragon cast out of his mouth." - Rev. 12:16



There will be refuge for the people of God in these last days, and the enemy won't be able to do a thing about it. Repent and seek the Lord while He may be found! (Is. 55:6)



Blessings in Christ. :-)