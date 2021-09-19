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The Plan is Set in Motion in Israel With an Iron Fist
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920 views • September 19, 2021
Israeli News Live - Sep 18 2021
The Plan is Set in Motion in Israel With an Iron Fist, no one ever expected that Israel would actually be the primary facilitator of the NWO but that will soon be realized by millions of Israelis first hand.
The Plan is Set in Motion in Israel With an Iron Fist, no one ever expected that Israel would actually be the primary facilitator of the NWO but that will soon be realized by millions of Israelis first hand.
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