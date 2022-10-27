Australian Woman Describes Being Forced Into A Quarantine Camp For 14 Days - Dec. 2021

Hayley Hodgson, 26, moved to Darwin from Melbourne to escape the never-ending lockdowns only to find herself locked up in a Covid Internment Camp without even having the virus.

She’s just returned from a 14-day detention at Howard Springs, the 2,000-capacity Covid camp outside Darwin to which regional Covid cases are transported by the authorities. In an exclusive interview with Freddie Sayers, she recounted her experiences.





It all began when a friend of hers tested positive. She recounts how investigators came to her home shortly afterwards, having run the license plate on her scooter to identify her as a ‘close contact’. They asked if she had done a Covid test, and at that moment she lied and said she had when she in fact had not yet. This set an extraordinary series of events.





So then the police officers blocked my driveway. I walked out and I said, what’s going on, are you guys testing me for COVID? What’s happening? They said, no, you’re getting taken away. And you have no choice. You’re going to Howard Springs. You either come with us now, and we’ll put you in the back of the divvy (police) van, or you can have a choice to get a ‘COVID cab’.

I just said I don’t consent to this. I don’t understand why I can’t just self-isolate at home, like a lot of other people are doing. And they just said, we’ve just been told from higher up where to take you. And that’s all that there is.

-Hayley Hodgson



She was ordered to pack a bag and was told that she could be released once she tested negative. Collected in the back of a rented van, she was then transported to Howard Springs. On arrival, she was told that she would have to stay there for the full 14 days.