RAW & REEL w/ The Gibson Girls & The Chicks Brutal SmackDown: Porn In The Church

Adultery, sexual immorality, child abuse, sex trafficking... All of these have one common denominator that the church is too afraid to touch: Pornography. The question is why? Why don't you hear about the dangers of pornography from the church pulpit? As one political pundit recently put it " Pornography drives sexual violence, infidelity, body dysmorphia, sexual dysfunction, child sex abuse, sex trafficking and more. There are zero positives. Eradicating porn would immediately improve society." I think we all know the reason why the pulpits are silent... Those silent pastors are viewing porn themselves. If they draw attention to the epidemic that is ruining families and minds (especially young children) then they will have to admit they are no longer fit to serve in leadership. Today we talk to two fabulous women on the dangers of pornography and the effects that sexual sin had on their families in a very personal way. Get ready to get Raw & Reel with the Gibson Girls!

https://www.resistancechicks.com/raw-reel-w-the-gibson-girls-brutal-smackdown-porn-in-the-church/

