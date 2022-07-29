Sheriff Mack CSPOA Smoking Guns!





https://cspoa.org/smoking-guns/

When the Sheriff has evidence of election fraud (or any crime) and investigations reveal criminal activity, how can DAs, AGs and the media mock the Sheriff, and we still think there is election integrity? Folks, there is NOT!

Sam & I enjoy a heated conversation on why those of us that are trying to investigate and inform the American people are being attacked by the left.

Listen in to hear more!

🦅 Learn More & Help Restore Liberty With The CSPOA Posse at http://CSPOA.org/join

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Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,

But a false witness, deceit.

🧩 RELAYS 🧩 Elections ■ Voting ■ Candidates ■ Officials ■ Representatives ■ Audits





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■ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/HmVLm4kZ2GF5/

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■ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/elections-voting-62770c110655164445a563e6

■ https://app.clouthub.com/forum#/search?q=ElectionTruth

■ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@778f679b8?page=play-lists

⬇️ TREASURE ⬇️

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■ https://thepatriotlight.com/

■ https://reawakeningseries.com

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⬇️ CREDIT(S) ⬇️

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