NRA Found Guilty - Attacks On Churches - From Pilot to Pageantry

Jury Finds NRA and Wayne LaPierre Liable in Civil Corruption Lawsuit Brought by Crooked New York AG Letitia James





A jury found the NRA and former NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre liable in a civil fraud lawsuit brought by corrupt New York Attorney General Letitia James.





Jurors said LaPierre “caused $5.4 million in monetary harm to the NRA, but that he has already repaid at least $1 million of that. The 74-year-old appeared stoic as the verdict was read.” NBC News reported.





The jury said LaPierre’s co-defendant Wilson Phillips “caused $2 million in monetary harm to the NRA, they found, while Frazer did not cause any monetary harm to the group.” the outlet said.





Last month Wayne LaPierre announced he would be resigning as the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) leader just days before his civil trial began.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/just-jury-finds-nra-wayne-lapierre-liable-civil/









436 acts of hostility against US churches documented in 2023: report





Hostility against churches in the United States appears to be on the rise, according to a recent Family Research Council report that identified 436 incidents against churches in 2023, more than double the amount reported by the group in 2022 and eight times the number identified in 2018.





The conservative Christian advocacy organization released its latest "Hostility Against Churches" report this month, which FRC updated to include hostility incidents from the calendar year 2023.





The organization has collected data about acts of hostility against churches since 2018, identifying 915 such incidents over the past six years.





Between January and November 2023, FRC reported that at least 315 occurrences of vandalism, 75 arson attacks or attempts, 10 gun-related incidents, 20 bomb threats and 37 other incidents took place at churches. According to the report, 17 of the incidents fell into more than one category, with vandalism and arson being the most common combination.





https://www.christianpost.com/news/436-acts-of-hostility-against-us-churches-documented-in-2023.html









From Pilot to Pageantry: Meet the 1st Active-Duty Miss America





Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh made big plans for herself when she was young, although she never really factored becoming Miss America into that equation. However, after a tough competition in January, Marsh became the first active-duty service member to earn the crown. The 22-year-old U.S. Air Force Academy graduate is now learning to navigate life as a military member, a cancer research scholar and a public figure.





https://www.defense.gov/News/Feature-Stories/Story/Article/3678774/from-pilot-to-pageantry-meet-the-1st-active-duty-miss-america/









How the Republican and Democratic Parties Got Their Animal Symbols





The Democratic Party’s donkey and the Republican Party’s elephant have been on the political scene since the 19th century. The origins of the Democratic donkey can be traced to the 1828 presidential campaign of Andrew Jackson. During that race, opponents of Jackson called him a jackass. However, rather than rejecting the label, Jackson, a hero of the War of 1812 who later served in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, was amused by it and included an image of the animal in his campaign posters.





https://www.history.com/news/how-did-the-republican-and-democratic-parties-get-their-animal-symbols