The Storm is Here: JMC on Live Military Tribunals and the Reckoning

John Michael Chambers (JMC) declares that the long-anticipated "storm" of accountability has arrived. He details the activation of live military tribunals under the Military Commissions Act, describing "Camp Justice" as a fortress of reckoning where traitors face swift and merciless judgment. JMC portrays a nation under a "green wave of justice," with special operations forces hunting targets and President Trump acting as the supreme commander of this new era. The report is a rallying cry, asserting that the time for talking is over and the final reckoning for the deep state is now underway.
