The Storm is Here: JMC on Live Military Tribunals and the Reckoning
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
92 followers
2
105 views • 20 hours ago

John Michael Chambers (JMC) declares that the long-anticipated "storm" of accountability has arrived. He details the activation of live military tribunals under the Military Commissions Act, describing "Camp Justice" as a fortress of reckoning where traitors face swift and merciless judgment. JMC portrays a nation under a "green wave of justice," with special operations forces hunting targets and President Trump acting as the supreme commander of this new era. The report is a rallying cry, asserting that the time for talking is over and the final reckoning for the deep state is now underway.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
president trumpspecial operationsmilitary tribunalsaccountabilitysupreme commanderjmccamp justicemilitary commissions actgreen wave of justicedeep state reckoningtraitor prosecution
