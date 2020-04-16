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A BASEMENT DWELLER'S COMMENTARY ON NATION AND RACE
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31 views • April 16, 2020
Sorry about all the French.
Some sources:
Ernest Renan’s What is a nation?
French: https://fr.wikisource.org/wiki/Qu%E2%80%99est-ce_qu%E2%80%99une_nation_%3F
English: http://ucparis.fr/files/9313/6549/9943/What_is_a_Nation.pdf (I have not read this version)
David Reich’s book: https://www.amazon.com/Who-Are-How-Got-Here/dp/110187032X
NYT article: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/23/opinion/sunday/genetics-race.html
Edward Dutton’s books:
Race Differences in Ethnocentrism
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/191297505X/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0
The Silent Rape Epidemic: How the Finns Were Groomed to Love Their Abusers
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1799003647/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i6
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMRs0Ml8RF0cWVAOeQeBxTw
General Worldwide IQ data come from Richard Lynn’s “IQ and the Wealth of Nations”.
IQ percentile chart: https://www.iqcomparisonsite.com/iqtable.aspx
Korean IQ data from:
http://www.iapsych.com/iqmr/fe/LinkedDocuments/nijenhuis2011ip_FE_Korea.pdf
Data on Vietnam:
$6,900 GDP per capita (Purchasing Power Parity), according to the IMF
http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/weo/2017/01/weodata/weorept.aspx?pr.x=73&pr.y=7&sy=2017&ey=2022&scsm=1&ssd=1&sort=country&ds=.&br=1&c=582&s=NGDPD%2CNGDPDPC%2CPPPGDP%2CPPPPC%2CLP&grp=0&a=
Murder rate: 3.3/100,000 (2012 WHO Estimate)
https://www.unodc.org/documents/gsh/pdfs/2014_GLOBAL_HOMICIDE_BOOK_web.pdf (page 128)
Murder rate 1.425/100,000 (average from 2008-2011, UN Office on Drugs and Crime's International Homicide Statistics database): http://data.worldbank.org/indicator/VC.IHR.PSRC.P5?locations=VN&name_desc=true
Data on Black Americans:
$23,000 GDP per capita (PPP), according to an article presented by The Atlantic (a mainstream left-leaning outlet), citing IMF/US Census figures
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2014/10/what-if-black-america-were-a-country/380953/
Black Americans had a murder rate of 34.5/100,000 from 1980 to 2008
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/htus8008.pdf
Bret Weinstein on Joe Rogan:
https://youtu.be/6G59zsjM2UI
Michael Woodley’s presentation on his preliminary research into ancient Greek DNA:
https://youtu.be/YuYppVmb19o
Alt-Hype articles on Race Mixing and IQ:
Race Mixing:
https://thealternativehypothesis.org/index.php/2016/10/15/race-mixing/
Race and IQ:
https://thealternativehypothesis.org/index.php/2017/01/07/race-and-iq-the-case-for-genes/
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/fringeelements
Affinity Magazine article:
http://affinitymagazine.us/2017/02/19/dear-white-people-your-dictionary-definition-of-racism-is-wrong/
The Herodutus quote is from Histories 3:38. (tr. Aubrey de Sélincourt) Herodotus was suggesting that kings and conquerors should tolerate their subjects’ cultures, not that people should tolerate cultural change/invasion in their own land.
Some sources:
Ernest Renan’s What is a nation?
French: https://fr.wikisource.org/wiki/Qu%E2%80%99est-ce_qu%E2%80%99une_nation_%3F
English: http://ucparis.fr/files/9313/6549/9943/What_is_a_Nation.pdf (I have not read this version)
David Reich’s book: https://www.amazon.com/Who-Are-How-Got-Here/dp/110187032X
NYT article: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/23/opinion/sunday/genetics-race.html
Edward Dutton’s books:
Race Differences in Ethnocentrism
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/191297505X/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0
The Silent Rape Epidemic: How the Finns Were Groomed to Love Their Abusers
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1799003647/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i6
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMRs0Ml8RF0cWVAOeQeBxTw
General Worldwide IQ data come from Richard Lynn’s “IQ and the Wealth of Nations”.
IQ percentile chart: https://www.iqcomparisonsite.com/iqtable.aspx
Korean IQ data from:
http://www.iapsych.com/iqmr/fe/LinkedDocuments/nijenhuis2011ip_FE_Korea.pdf
Data on Vietnam:
$6,900 GDP per capita (Purchasing Power Parity), according to the IMF
http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/weo/2017/01/weodata/weorept.aspx?pr.x=73&pr.y=7&sy=2017&ey=2022&scsm=1&ssd=1&sort=country&ds=.&br=1&c=582&s=NGDPD%2CNGDPDPC%2CPPPGDP%2CPPPPC%2CLP&grp=0&a=
Murder rate: 3.3/100,000 (2012 WHO Estimate)
https://www.unodc.org/documents/gsh/pdfs/2014_GLOBAL_HOMICIDE_BOOK_web.pdf (page 128)
Murder rate 1.425/100,000 (average from 2008-2011, UN Office on Drugs and Crime's International Homicide Statistics database): http://data.worldbank.org/indicator/VC.IHR.PSRC.P5?locations=VN&name_desc=true
Data on Black Americans:
$23,000 GDP per capita (PPP), according to an article presented by The Atlantic (a mainstream left-leaning outlet), citing IMF/US Census figures
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2014/10/what-if-black-america-were-a-country/380953/
Black Americans had a murder rate of 34.5/100,000 from 1980 to 2008
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/htus8008.pdf
Bret Weinstein on Joe Rogan:
https://youtu.be/6G59zsjM2UI
Michael Woodley’s presentation on his preliminary research into ancient Greek DNA:
https://youtu.be/YuYppVmb19o
Alt-Hype articles on Race Mixing and IQ:
Race Mixing:
https://thealternativehypothesis.org/index.php/2016/10/15/race-mixing/
Race and IQ:
https://thealternativehypothesis.org/index.php/2017/01/07/race-and-iq-the-case-for-genes/
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/fringeelements
Affinity Magazine article:
http://affinitymagazine.us/2017/02/19/dear-white-people-your-dictionary-definition-of-racism-is-wrong/
The Herodutus quote is from Histories 3:38. (tr. Aubrey de Sélincourt) Herodotus was suggesting that kings and conquerors should tolerate their subjects’ cultures, not that people should tolerate cultural change/invasion in their own land.
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