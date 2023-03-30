Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ΖΗΤΑΜΕ ΝΑ ΓΙΝΕΙ ΑΝΟΙΧΤΟΣ ΔΙΑΛΟΓΟΣ ΑΝΑΜΕΣΑ ΣΤΟΥΣ ΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΟΝΕΣ ΤΗΣ ΧΩΡΑΣ
47 views
channel image
Ελεύθερη Πένα
Published a day ago |

Η εκπρόσωπος της ομάδας «Σκεπτόμενοι γονείς – ενεργοί πολίτες» Καίτη Κατσαβού μιλάει στην Ελεύθερη Πένα για τον μεγάλο στόχο που έχει τεθεί, έξω από πολιτικές σκοπιμότητες και με γνώμονα το καλό των παιδιών.

Keywords
greeceelladacovid19epistimones

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket