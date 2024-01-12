EndTimes Prophecy for 2024

Are we ready for what’s about to happen? Was Israel ready for October 6? Many of us are in for a rude awakening! We are on the cusp of another October 7, another 9/11, yet no one is watching. No One Knows The Day or The Hour is a Hebrew idiom or parable. Jesus spoke in parables to conceal His message, which He later explained to the Apostles. No One Knows The Day or the Hour is telling you the very day He will come back on! The Very same day when He first came. The Book of Revelation Tells you the very day and hour He was born. You are given clues in Revelation about the thief that comes in the night, about being caught naked and ashamed. All of these clues tell you about the very day He is coming back. Paul wrote to the Thessalonians saying they had no need for Paul to write them about the Day of the Lord FOR THEY KNEW FULL WELL THE MOEDIM!!! Knowing the Moedim shows you the Day and Hour No Man Can Know.-