They Don't Want Peace

In the wake of Tucker’s interview with Vladimir Putin, is it obvious that NATO and the west just don’t want peace? Meanwhile the backlash on Tucker is huge! Uk Doctors & nurses start to speak out about the effects of the state injectables and Vivek announces how he’d like to handle the Davos Demons.
