Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They Don't Want Peace
channel image
The Frontline
6 Subscribers
43 views
Published 14 hours ago

In the wake of Tucker’s interview with Vladimir Putin, is it obvious that NATO and the west just don’t want peace? Meanwhile the backlash on Tucker is huge! Uk Doctors & nurses start to speak out about the effects of the state injectables and Vivek announces how he’d like to handle the Davos Demons.

Keywords
trumpvaccinesvladimir putintucker carlsoncovid 19vivekthe frontline army

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket