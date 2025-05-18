IEEE Body connected to cloud/IOE ~ 10 years ago

come join us on the kofi for many stem cells & groovey tunes

https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

~

https://www.wsj.com/tech/brain-implant-musk-als-tbi-neuralink-f733998f

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

Human Body Communication (HBC) uses the human body as a medium for transmitting signals between devices, offering benefits like increased energy efficiency and enhanced security compared to traditional radio-based communication like Bluetooth. It's gaining traction as a technology for connecting devices on and around the body within the Internet of Bodies (IoB)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417

https://www.vyvo.org/dapp

Proof of work (PoW) is a cryptographic consensus mechanism used in blockchain networks like Bitcoin to verify transactions and add new blocks.

https://techstartups.com/2021/04/02/microsoft-files-new-patent-let-mine-bitcoin-using-brain-activity/

.

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

https://rumble.com/v6tdzj9-the-mao-revolution-and-how-it-is-being-done-in-the-united-states.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.coindesk.com/opinion/2025/02/07/rwa-tokenization-is-going-to-trillions-much-faster-than-you-think

https://milcom2024.ieee-milcom.org/program/classified-program

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

https://toresays.com/2025/05/15/opinion-bend-time-with-love-or-be-bent-by-it-america250/

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb24-1058

https://www.youtube.com/@MEMSindustryGroup/videos?app=desktop

https://spectrum.ieee.org/collections/mems-at-40/#:~:text=The%20invention%20of%20the%20first,efficiently%20generate%20high%2Dfrequency%20vibrations.

https://www.darpa.mil/about/offices/mto

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsystems_Technology_Office

https://cbc.ict.usc.edu/

https://rumble.com/v6thfm3-empowering-the-connected-person-through-iot-body-computing-and-wearable-hea.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.nano.gov/

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/324971678_Trillion_sensors_and_MEMS

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0065245819300476

https://arpa-e.energy.gov/programs-and-initiatives/view-all-programs/nodes

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

Bioelectromagnetics is a field of study that examines the interactions between electromagnetic fields and living organisms

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

magnetic human body communication

https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/ba/cd/54/68856ccb390a3e/US6754472.pdf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0OZM5TruEE

OpenAI's Codex is totally CRACKED...