Unprecedented scenes in UK parliament as MPs demand action & accuse minister of Gaza complicity 7-21
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1052 followers
0
80 views • 24 hours ago

Unprecedented scenes in UK parliament as MPs demand action & accuse minister of Gaza complicity 7-21

Janta Ka Reporter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNcN-rkrPTA&t


Unprecedented scenes in UK parliament as MP accuses minister of Gaza complicity | Janta Ka Reporter


British Foreign Minister Calls Israeli Aid Mechanism for Gaza “Inhumane”


UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned Israel's aid delivery system for Gaza, calling it "inhumane" and a violation of humanitarian principles. Speaking in Parliament on July 21, Lammy criticized the system for endangering lives and depriving Palestinians of dignity.


The statement comes as Britain and over 20 other nations call for an immediate end to the war in Gaza. The collective criticism follows multiple incidents where hundreds of Palestinians were killed near food distribution sites.


Israel has rejected the joint statement, calling it “disconnected from reality” and accusing it of emboldening Hamas. The ongoing war, which began after the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack, has resulted in over 59,000 Palestinian deaths and widespread displacement in Gaza, according to local health officials.


Lammy’s remarks reflect growing international pressure on Israel over its handling of humanitarian access and conduct in the conflict.


Keywords
iranisraelpalestinegenocidesyriagazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexforeignpolicysyriawarnatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawariranwarfreepalestineisraelhamaswar
