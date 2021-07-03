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NESARA/GESARA Hopium to help with upcoming CIA False Flag/martial law or some kind of emergency based on DANGEROUS MISINFORMATION/ ALTERNATIVE MEDIA that must be removed to protect the people..
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250 views • July 03, 2021
I would like to believe this is true but COME ON!!!! Listen to what is being alleged to secretly be happening behind the scenes and ask questions....Some people I know are completely wrapped up in this. If you haven't heard what is being said check it out. You Tube search Restored Republic via a GCR Report and sometimes Special Report, or Update as of..... The theory that Donald Trump is secretly commanding White hat military soldiers....thousands of them bombing deep underground tunnels where the Cabal is operating and they just rescued millions of children being used as sex slaves plus millions of dead child bodies.....all this will be revealed soon and the world will be free....it goes on and on....COME ON !!!! WAKE UP!!! People like Bill Gates and Soros and the Clintons etc etc have already been sent to Gitmo and executed....Hollywood pedos already executed via military tribunals, Replacements and even clones replacing people such as Biden or Mike Pence who has been executed.....INSANE!!!! We will all be getting 100,000 a week and all debt will be eliminated, Med Beds to cure all disease
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