MADE FOR TV

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GOD WANTS YOU TO BE SAVEDhttps://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1244799348450615296?referrer=truckenator
DIOS QUIERE QUE SEAS SALVO(A)
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1244799953059536896?referrer=truckenator
STATEMENT OF FAITH
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1238902253756952576?referrer=truckenator
SUPPORT:
https://odysee.com/@TRUCKENATOR:3
GOD WANTS YOU TO BE SAVED
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1244799348450615296?referrer=truckenator
DIOS QUIERE QUE SEAS SALVO(A)
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1244799953059536896?referrer=truckenator
STATEMENT OF FAITH
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1238902253756952576?referrer=truckenator
SUPPORT:
https://odysee.com/@TRUCKENATOR:3