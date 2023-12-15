NEW Source from IBM leaks internal Slack "It's O'Keefe's fault we're having this DEI conversation"

O'Keefe Media Group
Dec 14, 2023
UPDATE: A source from inside IBM and Red Hat has just given us INTERNAL SLACK MESSAGES that reveal employee response to our reporting. According to one IBM / Ret Hat employee, “The truth is, it’s his fault (James O'Keefe's) that we are even having this conversation. We all made zero stink about this until the 'super mega awesome leaked IBM exec video'.“ Clearly, this is striking a nerve both inside and outside the tech giant.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGJhmaNAQY4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.