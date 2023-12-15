Create New Account
NEW Source from IBM leaks internal Slack "It's O'Keefe's fault we're having this DEI conversation"
O'Keefe Media Group


Dec 14, 2023


UPDATE: A source from inside IBM and Red Hat has just given us INTERNAL SLACK MESSAGES that reveal employee response to our reporting. According to one IBM / Ret Hat employee, “The truth is, it’s his fault (James O'Keefe's) that we are even having this conversation. We all made zero stink about this until the 'super mega awesome leaked IBM exec video'.“ Clearly, this is striking a nerve both inside and outside the tech giant.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGJhmaNAQY4

