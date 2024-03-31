Prophecies | BRIDGE, JEWISH HOLIDAYS, AND TRUMP - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited - Wanda Alger, Joseph Z, Jane Hamon, Hank and Brenda Kunneman, Julie Green, Diana Larkin, Amanda Grace, Robin

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com









For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)









𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -









Joseph Z

1:00-26:13

https://www.youtube.com/live/PzDrF4NYniM?si=59cinvCHHhcQLTq5

















Wanda Alger March 19, 2024

4:35 -7:17









Jane Hamon March 26, 2024

0:52-10:37

https://youtu.be/kt-NGVM_LAw?si=g2dLhDjjC6Ug-toy









Hank Kunneman

0-8:52

https://youtu.be/y4_8UCc_0VE?si=d1WzUwyjfM3uuceJ









Julie Green March 21, 2024

18:14 -33:54

https://rumble.com/v4kl5rl-live-with-julie.html









Amanda Grace March 25, 2024

1:35:24- 1:36:50

1:37:21-1:40:19

https://www.youtube.com/live/3oA9gXpuMa0?si=85McCeni7s1JF9--









Pastor Robin Church International

1:59:04 -2:04:09

https://www.youtube.com/live/a-u_zGMdjyI?si=zAH9Bc42Mf6smLq5









Robin D Bullock 11th Hour

14:06 -16:00

20:41 -21:47

23:00 -24:58

25:50 -28:10

39:26 - 42:48

50:16 -53:14

58:23-1:01:21

1:10:19 - 1:10:49

1:11:37 - 1:14:23 to destroy God’s people

1:44:37- 1:45:54

1:46:55 -1:51:25

https://www.youtube.com/live/RhApU6eJy1g?si=1k3Dy-1tdxuIKbxb









Kim Clement Jan 17, 2015

0-20:20

https://youtu.be/





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 4541e22ae77a96e8







