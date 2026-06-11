ALBANIANS PROTEST FOR THE 8TH NIGHT

ALBANIANS PROTEST FOR THE ELEVENTH NIGHT



Albanians protest for an eleventh straight night against the Kushner-backed resort project on Sazan Island.



Demonstrators are demanding the government cancel the development of a luxury resort planned by Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners and Ivanka Trump on a former communist military island and the protected Vjosa-Narta coastal wetland.



"Albania is not for sale!"



🔴 @DDGeopolitics

Adding:

Trump targeted Indian billionaire – then his family secretly pocketed $100M from him



ProPublica exposes a quid pro quo hidden in plain sight.



🔴 The target: Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man. Trump hammered India with 50% tariffs, publicly shamed "India's politically connected energy titans" for buying Russian oil.



🔴 The fix: Donald Trump Jr. flew to India, toured Ambani's private zoo, danced a Gujarati folk dance with Anant Ambani. 4 months later, Ambani's Reliance poured at least $100 million into a Texas startup called America First Refining.



🔴 The secret: Trump Jr. secretly owned a stake in the startup. His personal lawyer took credit for the deal.



🔴 The payoff: After the investment, Trump gave India a trade deal, dramatically lowered tariffs, and granted Reliance waivers to buy Russian and Venezuelan oil.



Trump announced the deal on Truth Social, thanking Ambani for his "tremendous Investment."



🛢 The project: America First Refining aims to build the first major new US refinery in 50 years – a money‑losing fantasy. Its CEO has a history of bankruptcies and fraud lawsuits. The website lists phone numbers for a Houston baklava caterer. Experts say Wall Street would never touch it.



🤝 In 2017, Mukesh's brother Anil Ambani reached out to Jeffrey Epstein for guidance on India's defense ties with the US – and Epstein offered to introduce him to Trump insiders like Steve Bannon.



The president's son got rich. The foreign billionaire got policy favors. And the US refinery will probably never get built.

@geopolitics_prime