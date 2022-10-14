Sinful humans dumb so they telling replaced clones of evacuated politicians to stop NWO nuclear war

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2022). These Western feminist nations’ End Times most wicked hippy grandchildren generation post-1960s “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angels head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income tax stealing” religious Christian hordes and pastors and atheists have become so dumb that they are complaining about Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO black nobility families fallen angel incarnate avatar globalist elites’ nuclear war and biochemical weapon pandemic and manufactured famine & demonic armies plans to a bunch of clones of congress members and parliament members. The clones have no idea what they are talking about, because it is like talking to mannequins. Every real Christian knows they have no souls. The reptilian hybrids and Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar politician globalist elites have evacuated already long time ago to their space-age high-technology luxurious mansions and swimming pools and supermarkets and golf courses in Hollow Earth underground cities and on Mars planet and Corellia new earth planet, and the ones who are playing their identities are just empty clones. Sin makes humans extremely dumb, and the Holy Spirit of God makes humans wise. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… These Western feminist nations’ most wicked generation “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled men’s trousers cross-dressing” religious Christian hordes and pastors are extremely loved by their “love & light” god Sananda Jesus because he wants to torture & rape & castrate & eat them, but the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus is running out of patience with them. Do you know why? It is because even though we real Christians get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons and have our families slaughtered and incomes cut off and demons attack us all day long, in order to share tens of thousands of vital critical important truths to them and warn them every day for decades in our daily sermons, these religious Christian hordes ignore and forget everything. We real Christians risked our lives and went through horrific persecutions and assassination attempts every day to exposed the “White House Pizza Night”, and we exposed the mass child rapist pedophile cannibal Satanist child-trafficker MJ-12 Draco avatar Donald Trump, and we exposed the Epstein Island where children are cut to pieces and eaten alive, and we exposed the Mars planet and Ceres planet and Vergis B planet child harvesting human meat child sex slave farms, and we exposed the 33.3% replacement of their Western feminist nations’ population with returned nephilims & chimeras and 70% infiltration of their military & police by Nazi 5th Reich imperial space fleet clones & androids & avatars, and we exposed the Nazi 5th Reich Antarctic Black Shield base where they are manufacturing an army of vampires & werewolves & wendigo & minotaur & Medusa & gargoyle & Godzilla titans, and we exposed Hillary Clinton’s many frazzledrip snuff films on the dark web torturing & lesbian raping & eating little girls, and we expose the American and Western feminist nations’ military nuclear weapons smuggled into each American and Western feminist nations’ cities, and we exposed that 50% of pastors and church members in the Western feminist nations’ churches are infiltrated pedophile cannibal Satanist DID “childhood sodomized demon-infused mind-fragmented” “demoniac of Gerasene” assassins in each church in the Western feminist nations





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine