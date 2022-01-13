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Sen. Roger Marshall Demands Dr. Fauci Release All 'Gain of Function' Records [11.01.2022]
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210 views • January 13, 2022
After Project Veritas released a video last night that exposed Dr. Fauci’s involvement in sponsoring Gain-of-Function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Fauci HIMSELF addressed the story when questioned by Senator Roger Marshall.
270,636 views Jan 11, 2022
Project Veritas
1.44M subscribers
https://youtu.be/cDM2OIUksKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
270,636 views Jan 11, 2022
Project Veritas
1.44M subscribers
https://youtu.be/cDM2OIUksKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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