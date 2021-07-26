X22 REPORT: The Crime Of The Century Is Being Exposed, Military Only Way Forward

X22 REPORT Ep. 2536b - July 25, 2021

The Crime Of The Century Is Being Exposed, Military Only Way Forward



The [DS] is now panicking they are trying to get control of the narrative, but is falling apart. They are trying to make those they can control where a mask again, pushing fear and the ability to mask those who are pushing riots posing as Trump supporters. Trump AZ rally was huge, Trump knows they stole the election he told the audience that the crime of the century is being exposed and that he won the election 6 months ago. If the courts do not act the military will be the only way forward



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