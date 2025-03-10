BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE MULTI PRONGED ATTACK 🧻 OF TOILET PAPER
#ToiletPaper ☠️☠️☠️


Source: https://x.com/Humanbydesign3/status/1898056715863572821


Thumbnail: https://www.mamavation.com/brands/toilet-paper.html


What are you wiping your bottom with? When it comes to toilet paper brands, most people focus on quality & comfort. If you are into green & non-toxic living, you’d likely select a recycled brand to be more sustainable. But did you know that your toilet paper could be treated with harsh chemicals regardless if it’s “sustainable” or not? You’ve trusted Mamavation to cover topics like the safest teas, safest disposable plates, and safest cookware, Now join us as we delve into the places others dare not go–toilet paper.


Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links and was fact-checked by Rebecca Elizabeth Sherrick Harks, Registered Nurse.

toilet paperpfasforever chemicalsmulti pronged attackmamavation
