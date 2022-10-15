Purple planet arboda or Planet ferrada of The wormwood-Planet x system near the moon / EndTimes / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Oct 12, 2022 Purple planet arboda? or Planet ferrada of The wormwood-Planet x system near the moon over Spokane Washington, USA/EndTimes signs you were warned would come (Time is SHORT)Red planet x system body over Europe again from (10/10/22)/Mississippi River drying up from planet x system effects GLOBALLY on earth-Food can't get delivered (expect prices of food to skyrocket)In memory to my cousin/READ👇

Today is now 10/12/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video highlights; This video I'm dedicating to my cousin David who passed away between yesterday and today.... One of my favorite cousins gone so young soo song... Rest in peace David....Camina con los ángeles ahora ... te amo prima .... (Walk with the angels now.... I love you cousin ).... Todays cideo you'll see a reddish/purple like planet x system body near the moon that was caught last night over Spokane Washington... It looks purple and looks like either the purple planet arboda of the nemesis/planet x system or Planet ferrada which seems more this color.... Also new pictures caught from me of different planet x system bodies caught by me within the last 2 days of the planet x system. The red planet x system body caught by me again 2 days ago on European skycameras.... Plus more... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video where my pinned comments are in my comments section.





Credited videos BELOW-

Beck from Oz/2 moons over Washington-

https://youtu.be/ePvu8tBjGJE





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5YSEzVZrdo