Israeli Military Forces torture a Palestinian Child with a military dog

Multiple cases have been documented where Israeli military forces torture Palestinian civilians using military-trained dogs ⚔.
Múltiples casos han sido documentados, donde Fuerzas militares israelíes torturan a civiles Palestinos utilizando perros con entrenamiento militar ⚔.
https://t.me/readImperivm/1/258
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.