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PSEC - 2021 - Judy Mark On Freedom, Healing & Empowerment | 04 of 04 | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Judy Mark On Freedom, Healing & Empowerment" -- Judy Mark is interviewed by Dave Kelso and Richard Hamilton. Discussing empowerment, health and positive solutions to our current world situation.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.

Participants List:Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Judy Mark, CC / Fair Use: Zootopia, Jasamine Martin, Vinny Eastwood, Lauren Tull, Katerina Marie Edwards, WTBDWK, Monty Python, Isabelle Rizo, The Mamas & The Papas, Michael Colbert, James Corbett, Beggin Strips, Bashar, Benny Hill, Wonki, Jesse Rosten, Melissa Dykes, Selanto, Misc
Hashtags: #thebarefootceo #judymark #empowerment #health #thegreatreset
Metatags Space Separated: thebarefootceo judymark empowerment health thegreatreset
Metatags Comma Separated: thebarefootceo, judymark, empowerment, health, thegreatreset


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gVoopT18V08B/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Judy-Mark-On-Freedom%2C-Healing---Empowerment---FULL---432hz--hd-720p-:b?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vr1vy3-psec-2021-judy-mark-on-freedom-healing-and-empowerment-full-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/cKoFcjB
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/82133845-96d7-4f86-b1ee-786e1a6957d1
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/w5YOC2cSIgqEMDF
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=3a9ea451f3de5db93cddaa63ac232291b8a73d16bb0e1824572d8770445ca7ae&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ


PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Keywords
healthempowermentthegreatresetthebarefootceojudymark
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy