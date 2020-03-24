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Hey Barr, Prosecute Yourself for Hoarding & Supply Disruption
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27 views • March 24, 2020
AG Barr wants to prosecute those who “hoard & disrupt supply chain”. Start with the federal bureaucrats & politicians who panicked & shutdown the economy. But the biggest hoarder of all is the federal govt — of medical supplies in secret facilities as NPR pointed out in 2016
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