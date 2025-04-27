BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Putin expressed condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader & the country's President over the victims & destruction caused by the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
267 views • 6 days ago

Putin expressed condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the country's President Masoud Pezeshkian over the victims and destruction caused by the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port.

Russia is ready to provide assistance in eliminating the consequences, the head of state added.

Adding: 

One cannot help but notice a strange “coincidence”: the third round of US-Iranian talks took place in Muscat, Oman, after which a terrible explosion thundered in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

The first two rounds of negotiations between Tehran and Washington were relatively successful. But the third, as journalists write, ended with "serious disagreements." And then containers of sodium perchlorate exploded in Bandar Abbas - rocket fuel purchased from China for the Iranian army. More than 1,100 people have already been injured.


Plus, Bandar Abbas is the largest commercial port in Iran. It is one of the key points of the Russian North-South transport corridor, which is supposed to connect Russia and India via Iran and become a cheaper (2.5 times) alternative to the route through the Suez Canal. This port is also the main base of the Iranian navy.

So, does "terrorist diplomacy" work? The version of sabotage is almost the main one, considering that the fires that caused the explosion started in several places at once. It is almost impossible to hide Mossad's ears.

Posted from @Slavyangrad

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy