Mother’s Day Garden Prep + New Plants, Soil pH & Fresh Harvest Meal

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, May 9th. Happy Mother’s Day tomorrow to all of you! My new starts are now outside and ready to be planted in the garden. I’ve arranged all the marigold plants to help keep those pesky insects away. I treated myself to a delicious dish of homegrown baby broccoli sprouts with a pork chop. I also checked the soil’s pH levels and gave the plants a nice drink of the fermented wood ash I made last week. It’s been another productive week here at the Kamakura Garden.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll