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Mother’s Day Garden Prep + New Plants, Soil pH & Fresh Harvest Meal
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, May 9th. Happy Mother’s Day tomorrow to all of you! My new starts are now outside and ready to be planted in the garden. I’ve arranged all the marigold plants to help keep those pesky insects away. I treated myself to a delicious dish of homegrown baby broccoli sprouts with a pork chop. I also checked the soil’s pH levels and gave the plants a nice drink of the fermented wood ash I made last week. It’s been another productive week here at the Kamakura Garden.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:49Moving Zucchini Starts & Others Outside

04:43Placing Marigolds Around the Garden

05:20Tending the Melon Plants

07:48Clipping Melons to the Trellis

09:59More Marigold Placement

10:50Checking on the Kabocha & Watermelon Plants

11:41Tying Up Bulb Plant

12:38More Flowering on the Pumpkins

12:54Flowering MIkan Citrus Trees

13:27Found Some Salamanders

13:50Thanks to TKG Supporters & Patreon Patrons

14:19Sautéed Baby Broccoli with Pork chop

16:37Testing soil pH Levels

18:39Feeding Fermenting Wood Ash to Plants

24:08Closing comments

24:29Scenes of Kamakura

25:22Mt. Fuji 富士山

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