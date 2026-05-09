Mother’s Day Garden Prep + New Plants, Soil pH & Fresh Harvest Meal

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, May 9th. Happy Mother’s Day tomorrow to all of you! My new starts are now outside and ready to be planted in the garden. I’ve arranged all the marigold plants to help keep those pesky insects away. I treated myself to a delicious dish of homegrown baby broccoli sprouts with a pork chop. I also checked the soil’s pH levels and gave the plants a nice drink of the fermented wood ash I made last week. It’s been another productive week here at the Kamakura Garden.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:49Moving Zucchini Starts & Others Outside
04:43Placing Marigolds Around the Garden
05:20Tending the Melon Plants
07:48Clipping Melons to the Trellis
09:59More Marigold Placement
10:50Checking on the Kabocha & Watermelon Plants
11:41Tying Up Bulb Plant
12:38More Flowering on the Pumpkins
12:54Flowering MIkan Citrus Trees
13:27Found Some Salamanders
13:50Thanks to TKG Supporters & Patreon Patrons
14:19Sautéed Baby Broccoli with Pork chop
16:37Testing soil pH Levels
18:39Feeding Fermenting Wood Ash to Plants
24:08Closing comments
24:29Scenes of Kamakura
25:22Mt. Fuji 富士山