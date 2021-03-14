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Китайцы в клетках. COVID-террор / The Chinese are in cages. COVID-terror
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242 views • March 14, 2021
Китай - чистейшее и ничем неприкрытое Зло.
Любой, кто, возможно, имел контакт с кем-то, у кого был положительный результат ПЦР-теста, которые зачастую дают ложно-положительные результаты, на Covid, вынужден жить в этом карантинном, с Вашего позволения, учреждении в течение 3 недель за свой счет. С бедняг взимается плата 300 юаней (46 долларов США) в день.
Источник: https://vk.com/narodniy_zov?w=wall-140038254_24184
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China is the purest and most undisguised Evil.
Anyone who may have had contact with someone who has tested positive PCR-tests, which often produce positive results, at Covid, are forced to live in this quarantine, with your permission, institution for 3 weeks at your own expense.The poor are charged 300 yuan ($46) per day.
Source: https://vk.com/narodniy_zov?w=wall-140038254_24184
Любой, кто, возможно, имел контакт с кем-то, у кого был положительный результат ПЦР-теста, которые зачастую дают ложно-положительные результаты, на Covid, вынужден жить в этом карантинном, с Вашего позволения, учреждении в течение 3 недель за свой счет. С бедняг взимается плата 300 юаней (46 долларов США) в день.
Источник: https://vk.com/narodniy_zov?w=wall-140038254_24184
----------------------------------------------------------
China is the purest and most undisguised Evil.
Anyone who may have had contact with someone who has tested positive PCR-tests, which often produce positive results, at Covid, are forced to live in this quarantine, with your permission, institution for 3 weeks at your own expense.The poor are charged 300 yuan ($46) per day.
Source: https://vk.com/narodniy_zov?w=wall-140038254_24184
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