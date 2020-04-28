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EP 56: There Might Be Giants
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11 views • April 28, 2020
This week we're talking about Giants! Did they once roam the Earth? Where did they come from? Why did they leave (or did they?)? Are they coming back? We talk about all of this and also discuss what role churches and religion, namely the big V, play in all of this (trigger warning!). Stargates, megalithic structures, one-world government conspiracies, and so much more on this wild and fun episode of The Homewrecker Podcast! We hope wherever you are, you're safe and healthy!
Episode Links:
http://www.genesis6giants.com/
https://www.stevequayle.com/
True Legends - The Series PROMO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgdk0Wv0Hxg
True Legends - Episode 1: Technology of the Fallen DVD: https://amzn.to/354rNq1
True Legends - Episode 2: The Unholy See DVD: https://amzn.to/2KxaUeg
True Legends - Episode 3: Holocaust of Giants DVD: https://amzn.to/2Vxldp6
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
http://www.genesis6giants.com/
https://www.stevequayle.com/
True Legends - The Series PROMO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgdk0Wv0Hxg
True Legends - Episode 1: Technology of the Fallen DVD: https://amzn.to/354rNq1
True Legends - Episode 2: The Unholy See DVD: https://amzn.to/2KxaUeg
True Legends - Episode 3: Holocaust of Giants DVD: https://amzn.to/2Vxldp6
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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