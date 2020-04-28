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EP 56: There Might Be Giants
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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11 views • April 28, 2020
This week we're talking about Giants! Did they once roam the Earth? Where did they come from? Why did they leave (or did they?)? Are they coming back? We talk about all of this and also discuss what role churches and religion, namely the big V, play in all of this (trigger warning!). Stargates, megalithic structures, one-world government conspiracies, and so much more on this wild and fun episode of The Homewrecker Podcast! We hope wherever you are, you're safe and healthy!

Episode Links:

http://www.genesis6giants.com/

https://www.stevequayle.com/

True Legends - The Series PROMO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgdk0Wv0Hxg

True Legends - Episode 1: Technology of the Fallen DVD: https://amzn.to/354rNq1

True Legends - Episode 2: The Unholy See DVD: https://amzn.to/2KxaUeg

True Legends - Episode 3: Holocaust of Giants DVD: https://amzn.to/2Vxldp6


Please check out:

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.alexarionfitness.com


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Keywords
aliensnibiruplanet xgiantsannunakithe watchersunholy seegreat flood
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