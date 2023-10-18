Israeli Ambassador Denies Reality In Unhinged Interview!

The one thing that is emerging from the crisis in Gaza it is the true nature of Israel’s Jewish supremacist government. As illustrated in this interview with the Israeli Ambassador to Britain, Tzipi Hotovely, who denies there is a ‘humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza. While declaring that the IDF “is better than any other army in the world” in its humanitarian approach.

Mirrored - Maximilien Robespierre

Thanks to the Truthseeker for Tip



