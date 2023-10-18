Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli Ambassador Denies Reality In Unhinged Interview!
channel image
The Prisoner
8806 Subscribers
Shop now
212 views
Published Yesterday

The one thing that is emerging from the crisis in Gaza it is the true nature of Israel’s Jewish supremacist government. As illustrated in this interview with the Israeli Ambassador to Britain, Tzipi Hotovely, who denies there is a ‘humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza. While declaring that the IDF “is better than any other army in the world” in its humanitarian approach.

Mirrored - Maximilien Robespierre

Thanks to the Truthseeker for Tip

Keywords
ukisraeli ambassadortzipi hotovely

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket