© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IS PETER DUKE A GEORGE WEBB LOVIN' LYING NERVOUS SOCIAL ENGINEER WITH GANGSTALKING APP ON HIS PHONE?
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • January 20, 2020
I called Peter Duke to ask why he was posting false, disparaging and misleading things about me on Twitter. He stuttered and stammered like a nervous liar and admitted to some shocking things. Is he part of a large scale social engineering / gangstalking crew or just a run of the mill dope? You decide.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.