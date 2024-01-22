Responsibility For Betrayal

What will be the consequences for a person in the near future for spiritual inaction, for betraying God, for inaction in confronting the climate, and for betraying the future of their children? Today, everyone can still do a lot to change the worst-case scenario of their future. Today, everyone still has the opportunity to inform about the Creative Society and to inform about unification into one united civilization. This is the only way humanity can survive and build a better world. But will people use this opportunity today, or are they doing nothing and thus implementing the worst-case scenario of the End Times that the prophets warned about?
#Future #EndTimes #CreativeSociety
