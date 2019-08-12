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WTH -El Paso Shooting second hand account Fire alarm set off
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43 views • August 12, 2019
at 3m55s second hand account of Walmart Fire alarm set off
Paso survivor shares horror of Walmart shooting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQfxl1NiMP8
El Paso survivor shares horror of Walmart shooting
CBS Evening News Published on Aug 5, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Paso survivor shares horror of Walmart shooting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQfxl1NiMP8
El Paso survivor shares horror of Walmart shooting
CBS Evening News Published on Aug 5, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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