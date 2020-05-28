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Fei-fei Li's Speech at the “Google Developer Days” in Shanghai 李飞飞在上海谷歌开发者大会上的演讲
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15 views • May 28, 2020
On Dec. 31, 2017, Google announced the establishment of its Google AI China Center at the “Google Developer Days” in Shanghai. And Fei-fei Li made this speech in Chinese.
She says, “Over the past few years, China has demonstrated an incredible capacity for development.”
She quotes Napoleon’s comment and refers to China as a “sleeping lion”.
She says, “In the world of AI, China has long since awakened as one of the world leaders. ... China is also my hometown, I was born here, I grew up here, I have a lot of family and friends who live and work here, my heart is always here."
She claims with a lot of passion that “The science of AI has no borders. Neither do its benefits.“AI can change the world. Breakthroughs made anywhere have the potential to make the lives of people in the entire world more wonderful.”
2017年12月31日，谷歌宣布其AI中国中心正式成立，由李飞飞负责。随后李飞飞发表了此项演讲。
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Email 電子郵件：[email protected]
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#FeifeiLi #GoogleAI #Google
She says, “Over the past few years, China has demonstrated an incredible capacity for development.”
She quotes Napoleon’s comment and refers to China as a “sleeping lion”.
She says, “In the world of AI, China has long since awakened as one of the world leaders. ... China is also my hometown, I was born here, I grew up here, I have a lot of family and friends who live and work here, my heart is always here."
She claims with a lot of passion that “The science of AI has no borders. Neither do its benefits.“AI can change the world. Breakthroughs made anywhere have the potential to make the lives of people in the entire world more wonderful.”
2017年12月31日，谷歌宣布其AI中国中心正式成立，由李飞飞负责。随后李飞飞发表了此项演讲。
Truth saves lives. Please support! 真相能救命，敬請支持！
Subscribestar 會員頻道: https://www.subscribestar.com/inconvenient-truths-by-jennifer-zeng
GoFundme 衆籌網：https://www.gofundme.com/f/telling-the-truth-about-covid19-ccp-amp-china
Patreon 網站：https://www.patreon.com/InconvenientTruths
Paypal 捐款帳號：https://www.paypal.me/JenniferZeng97
*************************
Jennifer's Twitter Account 曾錚推特：https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
Jennifer's Facebook Page 曾錚臉書粉絲專頁 ：https://www.facebook.com/pg/jenniferzeng97/
Jennifer's website 曾錚個人網站 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com
Email 電子郵件：[email protected]
Jennifer's Bio 曾錚簡歷 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/about/
#FeifeiLi #GoogleAI #Google
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