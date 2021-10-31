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The Great American Christian Holocaust- Warning Dream
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57 views • October 31, 2021
The Great American Christian Holocaust- Warning Dream the Lord Jesus Gave to me. I believe to prepare our hearts for what's soon to come.
Matthew 10:22
“And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.”
King James Version (KJV)
Luke 23:34
“Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do...
Father, I forgive them, because they know not what they do. In Jesus' name.
John 3:16
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
King James Version (KJV)
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
Support this Ministry:
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart) No pressure:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
Matthew 10:22
“And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.”
King James Version (KJV)
Luke 23:34
“Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do...
Father, I forgive them, because they know not what they do. In Jesus' name.
John 3:16
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
King James Version (KJV)
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
Support this Ministry:
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart) No pressure:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
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