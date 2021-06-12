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** MUSK EXPOSED ** - The Fake Genius To Help Lead Humanity Into The Abyss – InfoWars/Reese – 03 June/2021
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84 views • June 12, 2021
** Elon Musk Exposed - The fake genius to help lead humanity into the abyss
- InfoWars, Greg Reese – 03/June/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60b8eae106fe3d64b0f4f3bb
-- Comments :
• wow, i had no idea elon was such a f#@king legend
• Elon is set for sacrifice- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9664619/Elon-Musk-Jeff-Bezos-paid-zero-income-tax-years-IRS-records-show.html
• "You can tell it's real because it looks so fake". He's mocking the media or can't keep a secret.
• About a dozen cherry-picked anecdotes, out of context, strung together and narrated with scary voice, with scary background music sure makes it all sound very ominous. Congratulations on your clickbait concoction… I'm sure all of your fishy fans will feast on it, without realizing that they've been hooked.
• YOU ARE DELUSIONAL AND OBVIOUSLY DETACHED FROM REALITY .... FOR YOU IF ELON MUSK ADMITTED TO ALL THIS BY HIMSELF YOU WOULD STILL DENY IT'S TRUTH ... FUCK OFF TRASH BRAINWASHED LEFTIST ... I HOPE THIS VIDEO PURGES ALL THE FAKES ON THIS WEBSITE AND IN THE INFOWARRIOR LINES ... FUCKING COMPROMISED BRAINDEAD GARBAGE NO DIFFERENT THEN LEFTIES !
• He ripped off Billions of dollars from Cryptocurrency users mostly young people and the poor people, They are now out to get him. Check out the latest Anonymous Video that on YouTube
• Fake genius? -name another person who has dominated electrical car business and the reusable rocket world. Saying Elon is not smart is just dumb.
• Greg Reese should do an exposee on 'environmentalists' like Naomi Klein, who is behind Greta Thunberg, and in cahoots with the Rockefellars, Ford, CIA, and promoting Nazi Klaus Schwabs Great Reset. Sunrise Movement is also funded by these billionaires. BenNorton from Grayzone did a good exposee on her a few months ago https://twitter.com/benjaminnorton/status/1307814839738392577?lang=en
• Businessman did business stuff and walked away with millions upon millions...WHAT A FAILURE! Transforming the space delivery industry like Ford did to the auto industry....WHAT A FRAUD! Always looking to the future and never listening to his detractors...LOSER! I wish there were 5 more Elon Musks out there trying anything that popped into their heads...
• musk is a fking socialist fascist communist nazi narcissist koksucking fony! Hope they arrest his terrorist girlfriend and execute her in boiling oil.
• Musk has got his faults, but this vicious attack doesn't belong on Alex Jones. Musk has done wonderful things with SpaceX. After our military industrial complex ruined our space launch systems by destroying the Apollo program, it took Musk with his Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy, and Dragon to make the USA number one in space again. I don't know whether Starship will continue that trend. Software companies are full of cut throats, back stabbers, and incompetents. Auto drive cars are one the dumbest, useless, and dangerous ideas ever to come out of the auto industry. Anything to squeeze a buck out of peoplee and put them in deeper debt.
• Now Anonymous is taking on Musk as well!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvPYidBtkz8&;list=UUo8tYkI9ng0nOJ4uEgZp4gg
• How people still think Musk is "smart" is beyond me. When he goes off on a rant he sounds like a child with an unlimited bank roll. How about those tunnels? Ridiculous. Hyperloop, equally ridiculous. He sure does have his fans though. People defend these STUPID ideas with amazing arrogance. Watch his Tesla shareholder meeting from 3 years ago. He said he would be turning on level 5 within the year, but here we are 3 years later... I'm not saying it won't happen eventually, but in a year? It sure didn't age well. I find the articles claiming he pulls all nighters on the Tesla assembly line when they have a deadline, especially hilarious. And Space X don't even get me started. Too bad those cameras on the barge glitch out EVERY SINGLE TIME the rocket is about to land. Do I need to go on?
• The landing a suborbital rocket on a few hundred square feet in the ocean a hundred km from takeoff is the tech to pay attention to. Satellite comms don't mesh with rocket motors landing right on top of them. At least they try. Every failure is broadcast unlike Bezos and Virgin outfits. SpaceX is the one reason I respect Musk. In 3 years, they could actually take a ship to Mars. You should volunteer as passenger #1
• All this stuff showing how fake he is and yet some of you will still go on to say this dipshit is putting rockets into space and not just putting things into space but landing the rocket the dumbest and most anti-logical way possible without anyone to witness shit cuz it's out in the ocean. Thanks for the report, I loved it and it will be the final salvo to finish some destruction I started awhile back. My opponent doesn't stand a chance and Neither does He know any of the facts from this video....Awesome Reload and choice of Ammo.
- InfoWars, Greg Reese – 03/June/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60b8eae106fe3d64b0f4f3bb
-- Comments :
• wow, i had no idea elon was such a f#@king legend
• Elon is set for sacrifice- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9664619/Elon-Musk-Jeff-Bezos-paid-zero-income-tax-years-IRS-records-show.html
• "You can tell it's real because it looks so fake". He's mocking the media or can't keep a secret.
• About a dozen cherry-picked anecdotes, out of context, strung together and narrated with scary voice, with scary background music sure makes it all sound very ominous. Congratulations on your clickbait concoction… I'm sure all of your fishy fans will feast on it, without realizing that they've been hooked.
• YOU ARE DELUSIONAL AND OBVIOUSLY DETACHED FROM REALITY .... FOR YOU IF ELON MUSK ADMITTED TO ALL THIS BY HIMSELF YOU WOULD STILL DENY IT'S TRUTH ... FUCK OFF TRASH BRAINWASHED LEFTIST ... I HOPE THIS VIDEO PURGES ALL THE FAKES ON THIS WEBSITE AND IN THE INFOWARRIOR LINES ... FUCKING COMPROMISED BRAINDEAD GARBAGE NO DIFFERENT THEN LEFTIES !
• He ripped off Billions of dollars from Cryptocurrency users mostly young people and the poor people, They are now out to get him. Check out the latest Anonymous Video that on YouTube
• Fake genius? -name another person who has dominated electrical car business and the reusable rocket world. Saying Elon is not smart is just dumb.
• Greg Reese should do an exposee on 'environmentalists' like Naomi Klein, who is behind Greta Thunberg, and in cahoots with the Rockefellars, Ford, CIA, and promoting Nazi Klaus Schwabs Great Reset. Sunrise Movement is also funded by these billionaires. BenNorton from Grayzone did a good exposee on her a few months ago https://twitter.com/benjaminnorton/status/1307814839738392577?lang=en
• Businessman did business stuff and walked away with millions upon millions...WHAT A FAILURE! Transforming the space delivery industry like Ford did to the auto industry....WHAT A FRAUD! Always looking to the future and never listening to his detractors...LOSER! I wish there were 5 more Elon Musks out there trying anything that popped into their heads...
• musk is a fking socialist fascist communist nazi narcissist koksucking fony! Hope they arrest his terrorist girlfriend and execute her in boiling oil.
• Musk has got his faults, but this vicious attack doesn't belong on Alex Jones. Musk has done wonderful things with SpaceX. After our military industrial complex ruined our space launch systems by destroying the Apollo program, it took Musk with his Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy, and Dragon to make the USA number one in space again. I don't know whether Starship will continue that trend. Software companies are full of cut throats, back stabbers, and incompetents. Auto drive cars are one the dumbest, useless, and dangerous ideas ever to come out of the auto industry. Anything to squeeze a buck out of peoplee and put them in deeper debt.
• Now Anonymous is taking on Musk as well!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvPYidBtkz8&;list=UUo8tYkI9ng0nOJ4uEgZp4gg
• How people still think Musk is "smart" is beyond me. When he goes off on a rant he sounds like a child with an unlimited bank roll. How about those tunnels? Ridiculous. Hyperloop, equally ridiculous. He sure does have his fans though. People defend these STUPID ideas with amazing arrogance. Watch his Tesla shareholder meeting from 3 years ago. He said he would be turning on level 5 within the year, but here we are 3 years later... I'm not saying it won't happen eventually, but in a year? It sure didn't age well. I find the articles claiming he pulls all nighters on the Tesla assembly line when they have a deadline, especially hilarious. And Space X don't even get me started. Too bad those cameras on the barge glitch out EVERY SINGLE TIME the rocket is about to land. Do I need to go on?
• The landing a suborbital rocket on a few hundred square feet in the ocean a hundred km from takeoff is the tech to pay attention to. Satellite comms don't mesh with rocket motors landing right on top of them. At least they try. Every failure is broadcast unlike Bezos and Virgin outfits. SpaceX is the one reason I respect Musk. In 3 years, they could actually take a ship to Mars. You should volunteer as passenger #1
• All this stuff showing how fake he is and yet some of you will still go on to say this dipshit is putting rockets into space and not just putting things into space but landing the rocket the dumbest and most anti-logical way possible without anyone to witness shit cuz it's out in the ocean. Thanks for the report, I loved it and it will be the final salvo to finish some destruction I started awhile back. My opponent doesn't stand a chance and Neither does He know any of the facts from this video....Awesome Reload and choice of Ammo.
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