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⁣We Are In A Covert War With China
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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230 views • June 07, 2021
⁣We Are In A Covert War With China
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60be4e30e6f6986ea716dda1

It has become one of those annoying reminders of impending doom that we all choose to ignore. But like any disease it is always best to catch it early while the symptoms grow.

We are all aware of it. We are in a covert war with China. Sure, the Chinese suckups in our government wouldn't admit it even if we were under imminent attack.

And the media would gaslight you into a corner if you let them as Kellen McBreen revealed "China Daily, a Chinese state-run media outlet, is currently paying multiple U.S. news agencies millions of dollars to publish Chicom propaganda. According to Justice Department documents, Time magazine, the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Foreign Policy magazine are all currently receiving money from the Chinese outlet.

For example, as part of a $700,000 advertising campaign paid for by China Daily, Time published 75 online articles from the outlet in the past year. The lucrative deal resulted in Time posting content promoting a Chinese drone maker that provided products to surveil Uyghurs being held captive, an article promoting China’s five-year plan, and several other pro-China pieces. However, unlike The Wall Street Journal who once took money from China Daily, Time magazine failed to disclose the fact that the outlet is funded by the Chinese government.

But we are experiencing a soft kill strategically tearing our Country apart.

Every single federal employee. U.S. Media Organization. Hollywood celebrity. Or Professional Athlete must be held accountable. Because the point of no return grows on the horizon everyday.

More Stuff:
____________________
Anthony Fauci Emails
LEOPOLD NIH FOIA
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails

Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1

_____________
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[E-Mail] [email protected]
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[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
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Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
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