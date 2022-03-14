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Is your 501c3 Pastor on the FEMA Clergy Response Team?
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91 views • March 14, 2022
In this video, we learn of a Department of Homeland Security/FEMA program to get pastors involved in herding their flocks into the slaughterhouse. There are thousands of theses pastors throughout the US who are secretly involved in this program. Don't assume that because you are in a small country church that your pastors is not part of this. Although much of this footage is from almost 20 years ago, this program is still in existence.
2Timothy 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.
2 For men [including pastors] shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,
3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,
4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;
5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
6 For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts,
7 Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.
2Timothy 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.
2 For men [including pastors] shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,
3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,
4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;
5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
6 For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts,
7 Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.
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