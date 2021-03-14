THE COVID VACCINE KILL SHOT

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We're in a lot of trouble, folks!
Boxing legend Marvin Hagler is the latest to join big pharma's 'Hall of Shame'. He just kicked the bucket after taking the vaccine.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EwZWfzNWUAc29E4?format=jpg&;name=large
https://www.tmz.com/2021/03/13/former-middleweight-champion-marvelous-marvin-hagler-dead-dies/
Try to wake up your loved ones who trust science and the media.
Don't give up fighting!