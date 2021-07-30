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BOMBSHELL LEAKED AUDIO CAPTURES SCOTT MORRISON ( KEEP EM LOCKED UP )
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131 views • July 30, 2021
Bombshell leaked audio captures Scott Morrison ( Keep em locked up )
EXCLUSIVE: Bombshell leaked audio captures Scott Morrison saying 'the time will come' when only the fully-vaccinated may be allowed into bars and restaurants while those who refuse the jab stay locked down - but major changes are needed first
In audio obtained exclusively by Daily Mail Australia, the PM discussed lockdown
Agreed with a proposal of cafes and pubs opening only to vaccinated patrons
Said idea can be looked at when more of Australia's population are fully jabbed
Will 'very soon' start setting vaccination targets on how to get to the next level
EXCLUSIVE: Bombshell leaked audio captures Scott Morrison saying 'the time will come' when only the fully-vaccinated may be allowed into bars and restaurants while those who refuse the jab stay locked down - but major changes are needed first
In audio obtained exclusively by Daily Mail Australia, the PM discussed lockdown
Agreed with a proposal of cafes and pubs opening only to vaccinated patrons
Said idea can be looked at when more of Australia's population are fully jabbed
Will 'very soon' start setting vaccination targets on how to get to the next level
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